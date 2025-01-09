'Getting into someone's life': Mentor Milwaukee leader shares importance of mentorship ahead of special event

January is National Mentoring Month across the country, and here in Milwaukee a special event will kick it off with a chance for you to get involved.

The group Mentor Greater Milwaukee will gather this evening at the Sail Loft in Milwaukee's Third Ward. It's an opportunity for community members to come together and share their own mentor stories and meet others who want to get involved. I talked with Mentor Milwaukee's Betty Hill about the importance of mentoring that goes beyond the workplace.

Watch: Honoring mentors with a special event Thursday:

Mentor Milwaukee leader shares importance of mentorship ahead of special event

"It is workplace mentoring, but you’re getting into someone's life, you’re doing life with them. You’re finding out their goals and dreams and those quirks maybe those things they don’t feel comfortable talking about at home," Hill said.

There are limited spaces available for today's event - get more information here. In addition to the event, they will light the Hoan Bridge to celebrate.

It all leads up to the annual Mentor Symposium scheduled for Jan. 25.

