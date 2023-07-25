Get your gun locks: United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee groups giving out free gun locks for residents

MILWAUKEE — The United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) is helping distribute gun locks at its home office on North Avenue as needed.

An average of eight children and teens are unintentionally shot from a misused gun stored in a home in the United States every day, according to UNCOM. 321 people are shot every day on average, including 111 people dying and 91 shot unintentionally. 22 children and teens are shot in the US every day, and among these, five die from gun violence, UNCOM said.

UNCOM works with neighborhood groups to provide services and create opportunities to empower people. Those eight groups are listed below.

Gun locks will be distributed at the following UNCOM locations:

United Neighborhood Center of Milwaukee (UNCOM) home office – 1609 W. North Avenue

Wednesdays 9am – 1pm and as needed.

http://uncom-milw.org

City on a Hill – 2224 W. Kilbourn Avenue

At Health Outreach events the second Saturday of each month. Next one is, Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 12-2 pm.

http://cityonahillmke.org

COA Youth and Family Centers – 909 E. Garfield Avenue, 2320 W. Burleigh Street

As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Wednesdays 3-6 pm and Saturdays 9am-12pm.

Journey House – 2110 W. Scott Street

As requested.

http://www.journeyhouse.org/

Milwaukee Christian Center – 807 S. 14th Street

At their food pantry, Monday-Thursday 1-3pm.

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee – 2819 W. Richardson Place, 53208

At their food pantry on Wednesdays 12-2pm and Thursdays 4-6pm plus at daily pick up, 7:30-9:30am and 3-7pm.

Neu-Life Community Development – 2014 W. North Avenue, 53205

As requested.

https://www.neu-life.org/

Northcott Neighborhood House – 2460 N. 6th Street

As requested.

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center – 5460 N 64th Street, 53218

As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11am-2 pm.

https://www.ssnc-milw.org/

