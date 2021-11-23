Get vaccinated, meet Santa, and earn $50

RACINE — In an attempt to get more of its population vaccinated, the City of Racine is hosting a holiday themed vaccine drive with a cash incentive too.

Children and parents can get vaccinated, meet Santa, and get some coloring books and candy canes. For Racine residents, including those 5 - 11 years old, they are eligible to get a $50 gift card.

“With school being out this Wednesday, the Public Health Department thought we would invite Santa to host a fun, kids focused vaccine clinic to kick off the holiday season. We know people plan to travel and host gatherings to celebrate the holidays this year, and the safest way to do that is for adults AND kids to get vaccinated. Additionally, City residents age 5 and up can receive the $50 incentive, which is a great way for kids to earn some money to buy presents for their parents this year,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine, said.

This is happening at 730 Washington Ave on Nov. 24. It will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and any person 5 and older is eligible. Only City of Racine residents can get the $50 gift card. You are encouraged to register before you go. Click here to register.

