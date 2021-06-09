Get vaccinated for a chance to win 2 Bucks tickets

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department and the Milwaukee Bucks are offering fans an opportunity to get vaccinated before Thursday's game, and be entered for a chance to win tickets.

If you get vaccinated Thursday at the plaza at Fiserv Forum Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. you'll be entered into a raffle for two free Bucks tickets. The tickets are for the Bucks' 2 p.m. playoff game at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13. The winner will be selected randomly and will be notified the following day with more information.

If you plan to attend the clinic you can visit the Milwaukee Fire Department medical tent, located on the plaza in front of Punch Bowl Social to receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointments are necessary and it's free of cost.

“Incentives have been incredibly successful in encouraging Milwaukeeans to get vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We are thankful for the Bucks’ generosity in donating highly-coveted tickets to Game 4. This is an exciting chance for Bucks fans to watch their team play live for free, and we hope many will take advantage of this opportunity.”

Fans will need to wait 15 minutes after their shot for observation before going into the game or heading to the Bucks Watch Party on the plaza.

