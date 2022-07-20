MILWAUKEE — Have you ever imagined getting Culver’s frozen custard and cheese curds from a Culver’s food truck?

Now imagine stopping by said food truck in the Deer District.

This is now a reality.

Culver’s announced Wednesday that they are sending their restaurant on the go with a new food truck on Aug. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Deer District - and the curds and custard will be free of charge.

It's part of their "From Wisconsin With Love" tour. The food truck will also feature a walk-in photo booth shaped like a 8-foot-tall, 12-foot-wide yellow curd, a "Milwaukee-themed" 80-plus-pound sculpture made out of cheddar cheese, and a "guest-vote" in which people vote for Milwaukee charities - Hunger Task Force and Camp Hometown Heroes - and the winner will get a $5,000 donation. They will also have a frozen custard-themed Plinko with prizes.

The food truck tour will swing by 17 cities across 14 states. Brew City is the 13th stop on the tour.

Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver said in a statement the tour is "about celebrating our common roots with our fellow Wisconsinites."

“It’s always been our mission to bring a little bit of Wisconsin to our guests through delicious food and a commitment to caring for people – so bringing this experience to our home state means a lot to us. This event is all about celebrating our common roots with our fellow Wisconsinites, and we can’t wait to have an unforgettable experience with people from all over the Milwaukee area," said Culver.

