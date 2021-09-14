Get free beer with the Brew City Beer Pass

MILWAUKEE — Visit Milwaukee is hosting a launch party Tuesday for its Brew City Beer Pass, a new digital program encouraging people to support local breweries. The event will be at Lakefront Brewery, with events from 4 p.m to 7 p.m., including prize drawings and a brewery tour.

The digital pass allows brewery-goers to redeem buy one get one beer from more than 20 breweries, including 1840 Brewing Company, Gathering Place Brewing Company and Wizard Works Brewing Company. The pass doesn't require an app; users simply sign up for the free pass on VISIT Milwaukee's website. To redeem the BOGO offer, users will check in on the pass by showing it to staff.

“Milwaukee knows how to make great beer, and now everyone can enjoy two beers for the price of one at more than 20 of the best brewery locations around the city,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “I cannot think of a better way to support these remarkable local businesses who continue our legacy of being an amazing beer destination. Whether it’s an IPA, stout, porter, lager, pilsner, or even something sour, the breweries participating in this pass have something for everybody.”

Additionally, VISIT Milwaukee is giving out free koozies for people who check in at five participating breweries and a free t-shirt for people who check in at 10 locations. For people who make it to every brewery by April 30, 2022, they'll be entered to win the Ultimate Brew City Beer Pass Prize Pack.

