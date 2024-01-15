Watch Now
Get a quick round of basketball in inside a Midwest airport

The full length basketball court inside the Indianapolis International Airport was created to welcome fans to next month's NBA All Star Game.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 07:41:29-05

In Today's Talker — A Midwest Airport is creating a major buzz on social media with its newest addition.

The Indiana Pacers posted this tweet with a picture of the Indianapolis International Airport:

It shows a full length basketball court that was installed in the middle of the terminal to welcome fans to next month's NBA All Star Game.

