Germantown teacher on leave after sharing inappropriate content with student

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A Germantown School District teacher has been put on leave for inappropriately communicating with a student, according to its superintendent Dr. Chris Reuter.

TMJ4 learned about this over the weekend after parents and students reached out to our newsroom with concerns. Parents said they had heard rumors about the teacher on leave, but that the district wasn't saying anything.

On Monday afternoon, Reuter confirmed on Tuesday, May 14th, a report was made that a teacher shared inappropriate content with a student.

The teacher, according to a statement sent to parents Monday afternoon, was put on leave Wednesday, May 15th.

The district stated that communication was not provided to the community at the time of the allegation to "ensure that all legal responsibilities regarding staff employment were followed."

Reuter said the investigation is still ongoing and student safety will remain the district's top priority.

A representative from the Germantown Parents for Public Education group sent us the following statement:

"We understand the administration and board must address sensitive personnel matters and investigations confidentially. However, the district has a responsibility to be transparent with the community about risks to student safety and the specific actions it is taking to address them. The district's silence is unacceptable. Families need to know that the district is taking this matter seriously and will act accordingly.

For all the talk about "parental rights" from the school board, they have yet to provide any information to parents. High school students have been talking about the situation for days, which leaves parents unprepared to have appropriate discussions with their students and younger siblings who hear about it. Parents need to know about situations as soon as possible, not after an investigation is complete. Parents also have a right to know if their child was a student in this teacher's classroom and whether the district is speaking with students about the teacher's alleged behavior. The community at large should not be hearing about this incident from a parent's public education advocacy group. This is a failure of the district's leadership team--including the school board, HR director, and superintendent--to let this incident go unaddressed for so long."

TMJ4 is working to learn more about what happened and will have updates shortly.

