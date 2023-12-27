Germantown man accused of impersonating deputy to extort sex acts, explicit photos

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — A Germantown man is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he impersonated a Washington County sheriff deputy to obtain sex acts and explicit photos.

After a month-long investigation, 35-year-old Daniel Anderson was arrested on Dec. 22 by Washington County investigators. He was charged in Washington County Circuit Court Tuesday for attempting to "trick and extort victims into sending explicit photographs" by posing as a deputy and local attorney. He now faces several charges including extortion, impersonating a police officer, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say the investigation began after a victim came forward and reported receiving text messages from someone claiming to be a deputy. The individual, identified as Anderson, was offering to rid legal charges the victim was facing in exchange for explicit photos and sex acts.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, "Anderson told the victim he could purge the pending criminal charges from the computer system in exchange for her cooperation."

Investigators then took over communication with Anderson and pretended to be the victim, as they worked to identify the suspect. Anderson sent a photo of what he claimed to be himself in uniform.

Authorities then learned he had contacted other victims. In a separate case, Anderson allegedly pretended to be the victim's husband's divorce attorney and attempted to obtain photos.

It was later determined that Anderson was a tow driver for Homer's Towing, and identified two victims from towing their vehicles after law enforcement requested tow services. Washington County investigators worked with the Homer's Towing Service on the investigation.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis stated, “This case is particularly concerning because the suspect betrayed our community's trust by using his position as a tow driver to manipulate vulnerable victims. Tow drivers are critical public safety partners, and he took advantage of that relationship. I want to thank Homer’s Towing for terminating the suspect’s employment shortly after their notification of the arrest.”

No other victims have been identified at this time.

If you had your car towed by Homer's Towing and received suspicious text messages shortly afterward, authorities would like to hear from you. Contact Lieutenant of Detectives Tim Kemps at: tim.kemps@washcowisco.gov or call (262) 335-4846.

