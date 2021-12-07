Germantown junior guard, KK Arnold, going to University of Connecticut

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — She's the number one recruit in Wisconsin for 2023.

KK Arnold committed to the University of Connecticut (UConn), and she already has a state title. But the Germantown phenom has her thoughts with her head coach.

There's always a level of fun, for Arnold.

"First name would be Kamorea, but you know it's easier for people to just say KK so I respect that. They still mistake me for 'Kamoria' so honestly you know, KK is the better route to go, " Arnold says.

"She's a great person, leads by example. Great kid to be around. Great leader. As you can see," Germantown Assistant Coach Shane Cox says.

"A way younger team than last year," Arnold says. "But just building them, building their confidence up. Of course, we'll always have that target on our back this year coming in. Of course defending state championship. But all we have to do is keep our head up."

Arnold committed to UConn in late November.

"It was crazy, honestly," Arnold says. "I was like dang, I'm really going to UConn. I'm the youngest in the family so all my brothers are like, dang like she's really going to UConn, so that's just a dream becoming a reality (it is) just crazy to all of us. You see pictures surface and everything when I was little. The stickers all around my room. So that was just full circle, it came back around to me. I'm just blessed."

Arnold has a favorite UConn player.

"Definitely watching when I was younger, younger. Maya Moore. A couple years after that, Moriah Jefferson and them. All the point guards. Their legacy coming through is super. Diana Taurasi. All the GOATS."

But now, Arnold needs to be strong for her teammates as head coach Matt Stuve is away from the team with his mother in hospice care.

"As a whole team, talk to each one another. Talk about the situation and keep Coach Stuve in our prayers and everybody. Just keep the same attitude in practice, like we usually do like he was here. You know, work hard and everything. His same motives that he goes by when he's here."

"We'll go out and play like we always do. Play hard, play fast. And that's what he wants, and that's what he wants for the girls. And that's kind of our way of helping him out through this situation," Cox says.

As the Warhawks will attempt to repeat as state champs.

Arnold has represented her country as well with the 2021 USA U-16 National Team.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip