German Fest 2023: How to unleash your inner Deutsch in Milwaukee July 28 - July 30

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to jump into your lederhosen and grab a Bier because Milwaukee's German Fest returns this weekend, Friday July 28 - Sunday, July 30.

According to the organizer's website, German Fest was established in 1981 and has since become one of the largest such festivals in the country.

"One of the largest German festivals in North America, German Fest Milwaukee is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. We invite you to bring the family, raise a stein, polka the night away and make it YOUR tradition," organizers say.

Here's what you need to know if you are interested in attending one of the three days (or two, or all!):

German Fest is held on the following days and at the following times:

Friday, July 28th

Saturday, July 29th

Sunday, July 30th

Friday, July 28th – 3 pm to Midnight



Opening Ceremony 5:15 pm

Fireworks 10:30 pm



Saturday, July 29th – Noon to Midnight

Trachtenschau 2:30 pm

Parade 4:00 pm

Mardi Gras Show 6:30 pm

Fireworks 10:30 pm



Sunday, July 30th – Noon to 7 pm

Dachshund Derby 1:00 pm



The following bands are playing at German Fest:

Schürzenjäger, Die Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band, Alpine Blast, Copper Box, MX Reboot, The Biermen, Tom Schneider and the 2/5th’s, Alpensterne, Dorf Kapelle.

This is how much tickets cost for German Fest:

At The Gate $18.00 Seniors, 60+ $7.00 Students with valid school I.D. $7.00 Friday Tickets $5.00 3 Day Pass (Online Only) $30.00 Advanced Tickets Adults $15.00

"Children 12 and under ALWAYS FREE when accompanied by an adult. Tickets which state Saturday or Sunday, may also be used on Friday, however no cost adjustment will be made," according to their website.

German Fest's famous Dachshund Derby

It's famous. You watch beautiful dogs race. What more could you want? Learn about it from the organizers themselves:

"This Dachshund Race is the off-the-wall “brain child or pet project” of the late great Patrick T. Dineen. Although he was of Irish decent, he never missed a German Fest and he had great love for his three loyal wiener dogs – Lisa, Libby and Little Cash. Mr. Dineen donated hours and hours to bring his Dachshund Race idea to German Fest, originally thinking it would be a one year attraction. But the Dachshund Derby seemed to have “legs” – lots of them – and now it’s a permanent fixture each year at German Fest thanks to an Irish gentleman by the name of Patrick T. Dineen! Danke Mr. Dineen! We miss you and so do the dogs!" according to their website.

The racing heats are determined by the dogs’ ages. Prizes will be awarded for each age bracket. Prizes and group photos are given immediately after each heat.

The race heats are:

Puppy to 1 year old - Lil’ Smokies

1 year – 3 year old - Frankfurters

3 year – 5 year old - Bratwursts

5 year – 8 year old - Schnitzels

8 year and up - Knockwursts

Special Needs - Braunschweigers



