WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Georgia-based bat manufacturer is pitching in to help raise money for the Sparks family. A limited-edition Waukesha Blazers Bat was created to honor Jackson Sparks.

Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks’ love for baseball is now widely known.

But now, his passion for the game is immortalized on a limited-edition baseball bat thanks to Georgia bat-manufacturer Dirty South Bats.

"First your heart goes out because no parent should ever lose a son or a child,” said Tony Mastandrea, founder of Dirty South Bats.

Dirty South Bats plans to create and sell 125 limited-edition bats honoring Jackson.

TMJ4 Georgia-based company creates limited-edition bat honoring Jackson Sparks

“With this bat, we priced it at $395, but we did not feel right keeping any of the proceeds, so we made it a limited edition (of)125 bats,” Mastandrea said.

The generosity is above and beyond Waukesha Blazers assistant coach Ryan Peterson's simple ask to cheer up Jackson's older brother Tucker with a company care package.

“My son and Tucker had used the bats in the last few years, so I reached out to them to possibly get a care package for him. Their owner came up with the idea to create this bat and donate the funds,” Peterson said.

The value for all of these bats at the listed price point totals up to $49,375.

“They’re honestly taking a loss to make this bat,” Peterson said.

Each of the limited-edition bats are numbered and reads “In memory of Jackson Sparks. #23.” Honoring a kid whose touched so many in just eight short years.

“We wanted to do something that’s a little more permanent. Something that’s tangible. They can see they can touch,” Mastandrea said. “It all just goes to a great cause, so we’re excited they let us be part of it.”

It marks a strong show of kindness from a company more than 8-hundred miles away.

A portion of a bat purchase is tax deductible. You can purchase the bats here.

Jackson's older brother, Tucker, is recovering at home, according to Aaron Sparks.

"Tucker is doing well. He is our miracle," Aaron said. "He is home and continues with his recovery. He is a bit bummed because has a lot of restrictions due to his head injury."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip