George Webb Restaurants to offer free burgers if Brewers secure 12th straight win

MILWAUKEE — George Webb restaurants are preparing to reward Brewers fans with free hamburgers if the team continues their winning streak and hits 12 wins in a row.

The local tradition began unofficially in the 1940s with a "12 in a row" prediction. It was formalized in 1965 when the owners painted that same prediction on walls of the restaurant and advertised it in local newspapers.

Legend says George Webb stated that free burgers would be served once the Brewers won 12 games in a row.

The Brewers did just that in 1987, and even went on to win 13 straight games.

As promised, George Webb Restaurants served almost 170,000 free hamburgers.

They had to order over 25,000 pounds of ground beef in order to meet that demand.

In October 2018, the Brewers pulled through again with 12 straight which meant more free hamburgers for fans.

The Brewers have won nine straight games so far this year, and if they win three more George Webb Restaurants will announce a specific time and day for the giveaway.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip