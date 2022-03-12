Generac suspends sales in Russia, working to get generators to Ukraine

Generac Power Systems previously said it was seeing an increase in sales of its home standby generators in overseas markets, including Russia and Ukraine.

The Waukesha-based company said it has since temporarily suspended its branch operations and sales in Russia, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company said it does not have any employees stationed in Ukraine. It works with distribution partners for the Ukraine market and does not sell directly to consumers.

Spokeswoman Tami Kou said its distribution partners are "desperately continuing to work to get generators to Ukraine" due to the current power situation.

“We’re seeing interest in Russia and Ukraine which arguably might be related to some of the security concerns short term,” Generac president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld previously said, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Jagdfeld said the company has sold its home standby generators in Russia for years, but not Ukraine. The two countries have shown a "higher degree of interest" in the past six months.

The company has a sales office outside Moscow that handles sales in the Russian market, as well as sales offices in Germany and Poland that can serve Ukraine.

