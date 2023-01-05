GE HealthCare: 'White-collar' workers must work in office 3 days a week

MILWAUKEE — Newly christened GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is requiring its 'white-collar' workers to work from the office three days a week, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

GE HealthCare announced Tuesday it successfully spun off into an independent company from GE and is now on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Chicago-based GE HealthCare has large offices in Wauwatosa and Waukesha, and runs large facilities in West Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Pewaukee and Madison. GE HealthCare is also one of the largest manufacturing employers in our area, with 5,200 employees plus several hundred contract workers.

Like most office-based companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, GE HealthCare allowed many of its employees to work from home.

But with the U.S. seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to COVID, GE HealthCare wants its workers back in the office - at least more than they were.

“In terms of the hybrid work schedule, we encouraged employees globally to come in as needed to collaborate. As a new company, we are asking employees around the world to come in to the office a minimum of three days a week," according to a statement sent to the BizJournal.

GE HealthCare adds it doesn't expect 'workforce changes' in southeast Wisconsin as a result of becoming an independent company.

