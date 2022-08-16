GE Healthcare employees to help prepare Milwaukee Public Schools for upcoming school year

MILWAUKEE — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of GE Healthcare employees will take part in a community service day at Milwaukee Public Schools.

The group of employees will visit six schools on Wednesday, beginning at Milwaukee Parkside School.

The goal is to help create a welcoming and inspiring environment for students when they return to the classroom.

According to a news release from GE Healthcare, the work being done will include landscaping, painting classrooms, creating murals, and revitalizing playgrounds.

Wednesday's day of service is GE's largest single-day volunteer event, according to GE, and since 1994, GE employees have helped create "welcoming and inspiring learning environments" for students at local schools.

