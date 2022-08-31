Gathering Place Brewing to open another location in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Gathering Place Brewing announced Wednesday it is opening another location in Wauwatosa, in the old Stock House Brewing space.

The owners said in a social media post that their "satellite taproom" at the location at 7208 W. North Ave. is set to open at the end of September. That's pending approval from local government of course.

Meanwhile, Gathering Place is still trying to open its other new location in the Flour & Feed food hall in Bay View, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report. That place was set to open in 2021, but the project faced delays. Gathering Place founder Joe Yeado hopes to open that location at the end of 2022.

For the new Tosa location, Gathering Place wants to keep the inside map of Tosa and use the back patio. They will be making some other cosmetic changes.

Gathering Place's current location is in Riverwest, at 811 E. Vienna St. It opened back in 2017.

Yeado said he hopes to double the number of staff after opening the two new locations. They currently have about nine workers at their Riverwest facility.

