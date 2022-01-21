Gathering Place Brewing allocates money from beer sales to local nonprofits

MILWAUKEE — Gathering Place Brewing offers a fun way to donate to nonprofits by allocating money from their beer sales to worthy places in the area.

Every Thursday, for every beer you buy, a small percentage of the beers will go towards local nonprofits.

A beer campaign benefiting the beer capitol of the country. Each month, Gathering Place Brewing hosts its $1 for Milwaukee campaign.

"When we started the brewery, it was important for us to maintain that connection and maintain some support. So part of our mission statement is to contribute at least one percent of our sales to local nonprofit organizations," Joe Yeado said.

Every Thursday, a dollar from the purchase of each beer in the taproom or online will go towards a local nonprofit and this month, it is Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

"A dollar for every beer. A dollar for us equals four meals. We're able to provide four meals. So it's going to stretch a long way and we're excited about this partnership," Jessecca Miller, Feeding America events manager, said.

If you're looking to come together, have a beer, and help feed those in need, Gathering Place is open for business until 8 p.m.

