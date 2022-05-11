Gas prices set highest recorded average in Wisconsin for a second day in a row

MILWAUKEE — For a second day in a row, Wisconsin drivers saw the highest average prices ever for gas on Wednesday.
Wednesday's price hike also marked the second straight day gas prices set a record high in the entire country.
The average gas price in Wisconsin was $4.20 a gallon for regular gasoline on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's all-time high of $4.18 a gallon, according to AAA. The national average as of Wednesday was $4.404 a gallon.
On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon was $4.29 a gallon in Milwaukee County. It hiked up to $4.32 on Wednesday, according to AAA.
Here are the average gas prices for a gallon of regular gasoline as of Wednesday, according to AAA:
- Kenosha County: $4.33
- Racine County: $4.31
- Ozaukee County: $4.32
- Waukesha County: $4.29
- Walworth County: $4.18
- Washington County: $4.28
- Sheboyan County: $4.18
- Manitowoc County: $4.15
- Fond Du Lac County: $4.12
U.S. gas prices set record for second straight day
According to AAA, gas nationwide has increased 18 cents in the last week, 29 cents in the last month and $1.42 in the last year. This week's records topped the nation’s previous record of $4.33 set back on March 11.
Several states — California, Nevada and Hawaii — are averaging more than $5 per gallon. Meanwhile, a handful of states — Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and Georgia — still have average gas prices below $4 a gallon.
AAA cited decreased supply of global oil and increased demand for the rising prices.
The cost of crude oil jumped significantly from December 2021 through March 2022, going from a low of $65 a barrel to a high of $119.
Diesel fuel also continues to set records, reaching $5.55 a gallon on Wednesday.
The sting Americans are feeling at gas stations is shared throughout the world. For instance, the Canadian Automobile Association reports gas hit $5.70 (U.S. dollars) a gallon on Wednesday, nearing a record high. The U.K. is reporting the equivalent of $7.69 a gallon.