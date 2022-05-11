Gas prices set highest recorded average in Wisconsin for a second day in a row

MILWAUKEE — For a second day in a row, Wisconsin drivers saw the highest average prices ever for gas on Wednesday.

Wednesday's price hike also marked the second straight day gas prices set a record high in the entire country.

The average gas price in Wisconsin was $4.20 a gallon for regular gasoline on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's all-time high of $4.18 a gallon, according to AAA . The national average as of Wednesday was $4.404 a gallon.

AAA The average gas price in Wisconsin was $4.197 on Wednesday, an all-time record high.

On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon was $4.29 a gallon in Milwaukee County. It hiked up to $4.32 on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Here are the average gas prices for a gallon of regular gasoline as of Wednesday, according to AAA:

Kenosha County: $4.33

Racine County: $4.31

Ozaukee County: $4.32

Waukesha County: $4.29

Walworth County: $4.18

Washington County: $4.28

Sheboyan County: $4.18

Manitowoc County: $4.15

Fond Du Lac County: $4.12

AAA Wisconsin average gas prices as of Wednesday, May 11.

U.S. gas prices set record for second straight day

According to AAA, gas nationwide has increased 18 cents in the last week, 29 cents in the last month and $1.42 in the last year. This week's records topped the nation’s previous record of $4.33 set back on March 11.

Several states — California, Nevada and Hawaii — are averaging more than $5 per gallon. Meanwhile, a handful of states — Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi and Georgia — still have average gas prices below $4 a gallon.

AAA cited decreased supply of global oil and increased demand for the rising prices.

The cost of crude oil jumped significantly from December 2021 through March 2022, going from a low of $65 a barrel to a high of $119.

Diesel fuel also continues to set records, reaching $5.55 a gallon on Wednesday.

The sting Americans are feeling at gas stations is shared throughout the world. For instance, the Canadian Automobile Association reports gas hit $5.70 (U.S. dollars) a gallon on Wednesday, nearing a record high. The U.K. is reporting the equivalent of $7.69 a gallon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip