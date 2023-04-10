Gas prices jumped 30 cents in a week around Milwaukee: Could it top $4 a gallon?

MILWAUKEE — Prices for gas around Milwaukee are rising. They are up nearly 30 cents a gallon in just the last week. That is according to Gasbuddy.com, which says a perfect storm is creating high prices that could last past Memorial Day.

“Oh, it is bad,” says Sharon Duncan as she pumps gas at the Mobile in Shorewood.

TMJ4 Sharon Duncan watches how much this fill up will cost because of the rising gas prices.

The average price of regular is up from $3.33 a gallon a week ago to 3.62 a gallon. Drivers in Ozaukee County are paying the most in the area at an average of $3.67 per gallon. Milwaukee County gas prices are at $3.65.

“This time of year they seem to bounce,” says Tom Hoyum who had just filled up his car with gas.

TMJ4 Tom Hoyum talks about price comparing to find the best price for gas as the cost goes up.

Prices are fluctuating, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He says first, gas stations are making the switch to the more expensive summer gas blend. Second, maintenance is happening at oil refineries. And third, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced last week it will cut oil production.

“All of this being exacerbated by the jump and the price of oil over 20 percent, all happening kind of at the same time, so a bit of a perfect storm,” said De Haan.

So with prices on the way up, De Haan says it is possible Milwaukee drivers could once again be paying over $4 a gallon.

TMJ4 Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, says gas prices are up 30 cents in Milwaukee in a week.

“It's not impossible that we could see $4 again by Memorial Day. It's not a guarantee, though. We generally see prices peak for the year between May and June,” said De Haan.

Drivers say there is not a lot they can do if prices keep rising.

TMJ4 gas pump

“We do a lot more planning and price comparison,” said Hoyum.

“They are too high but unfortunately it is a necessary evil,” said Duncan. “I would have to re-budget in other areas and maybe not go out to eat as much.”

AAA's advice for drivers who are trying to get the most out of a tank of gas is to watch how you drive. Drive the speed limit and do not make hard starts or stops, you will actually save money by using less gas.

