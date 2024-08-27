Gas leak in Oconomowoc prompts evacuation, area now clear

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A gas leak in Oconomowoc Tuesday led to the evacuation of a five-block radius surrounding the leak. The area is now clear.

Residents who live within five blocks of W. South St. and S. Elm St. were asked to evacuate the area immediately. The Western Lakes Fire District says people may return to the area.

There's no word yet on what may have caused the gas leak.

TMJ4 News has a photographer on the way to the scene. Check back often for updates on this developing story.

