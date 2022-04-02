Watch
Garibaldi Restaurant Group to donate 100% of their profits to help Ukraine

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
An Ukrainian national flag flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The situation in Kharkiv, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Garibaldi Restaurant Group plans to donate 100% of all profits from the sales on Thursday, April 7, to the Red Cross for humanitarian and other relief aid for Ukraine.

The following restaurants will be participating.

Fiesta Café, 1407 S. 1st St., Milwaukee

Fiesta Café West, 3812 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee

Mesa Garibaldi, 821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

Forest Home Chicken Palace, 1927 W. Forest Home Ave.

National Ave. Chicken Palace, 3433 W. National Ave.

Chicken Palace of Waukesha, 435 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha

Chicken Palace of Kenosha, 3907 52nd St., Kenosha

Enjoy delicious food while making a conscious effort to support Ukraine.

