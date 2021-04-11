Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

García homers again, Brewers beat Cardinals 9-3

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is congratulated by teammate Daniel Vogelbach after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 11, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Brewers Cardinals Baseball
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 17:53:48-04

ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-3.

García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning. Brett Anderson tossed five effective innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five.

Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku