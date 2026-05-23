Garbage collections, road closures, and more: Cities, Villages prepare for Memorial Day

Cities across Southeast Wisconsin sent out reminders for Memorial Day regarding street parking, road closures, and garbage pickups. Here is what you need to know.

Milwaukee County

In Milwaukee, the Department of Public Works will not be picking up garbage and recycling on Monday, with the collection days shifting forward.

Parking meter or hourly restrictions will not be enforced. However, the City wanted to remind drivers that they still need to park legally.

Libby Kamrowski/KMTV 3 News Now A Papillion Sanitation truck travels westbound on I-80 as seen on April 18, 2023 in Omaha, Neb.

There will also be no overnight parking restrictions on Sunday night going into Monday morning or Monday night going into Tuesday morning. The tow lots and both drop-off centers will be closed on Monday as well.

The Village of Whitefish Bay will also not be collecting garbage and recycling on Monday, and all Village Offices will be closed.

Waukesha County

In the City of Waukesha, no vehicles will be allowed to park along the Memorial Day March route starting at 7 a.m. on Monday. The City warned that if any vehicles were parked on those roads, they will be towed.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now A parking meter is seen in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on March 1, 2022.

Roads will also start to close at 9:30 a.m. and will reopen at around 11 a.m. when the march is expected to end.

Kenosha County

In Kenosha, there will be no garbage, recycling, brush, TV, tire, compostable, or bulk collection on Monday.

All collections will be delayed by a day this coming week, with the regular schedules returning the week of June 1st.

Racine County

Government offices, the Library, and the Bookmobile in the City of Racine will be closed on Monday, with them reopening on Tuesday with regular business hours.

The County Courthouse and County buildings will also be closed on Monday and will resume on Tuesday.

Solid waste and recycling will not be collected on Monday, and the schedule will be adjusted as well.

The City also wanted to remind the residents that all emergency services will remain available.

Walworth County

All Walworth County offices will be closed on Monday.

In Lake Geneva, roads between Broad Street and Center Street on Wrigley Drive will be closed from 9:45 a.m. until around noon on Monday for a Memorial Day parade that is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Washington County

There will be no garbage, recycling, or yard debris pickup on Monday and will resume on Tuesday in Germantown.

The city also wanted to remind residents that the City offices and the Germantown Community Library will be closed on Monday.

Sheboygan County

The City of Sheboygan City Hall will be closed on Monday and will resume with normal hours on Tuesday.

There will also be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday. The Recycling Center will also be closed on Monday.

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