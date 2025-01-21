Garbage collection in Milwaukee delayed due to extreme cold

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is delaying garbage and recycling pickup due to extremely cold conditions.
"Out of an abundance of caution and protection of our staff health and safety, due to cold and wind chill temperatures, Sanitation Services will be called off today," a statement from the Department of Public Works says.
The department says scheduled services will be caught up by the end of the week.
Watch: Tuesday is the coldest morning in years:
Wind chills approached -30 degrees Tuesday morning in Milwaukee and air temperatures were below -10. Milwaukee Public Schools closed for the day, along with hundreds of other reported closures.
Some relief is expected for Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to warm up all the way to a balmy 24.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.