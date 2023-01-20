Gallery Night MKE underway in four Milwaukee neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE — Gallery Night MKE kicks off Friday in four Milwaukee neighborhoods.

You can enjoy a night of gallery hopping and art viewing Friday and Saturday with 30 participating spaces.

On Thursday, there was an official preview party of "Lightfield" by HYBOCOZO that featured an immersive public art experience in Cathedral Square Park.

The 2023 Gallery Night MKE events will be held on Jan. 20-21, April 21-22, July 21-22, and Oct. 20-21. Admission is free to all venues during the event hours.

This year's Gallery Night MKE events will be held in the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker's Point, and more downtown neighborhoods.

Event hours for Friday are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a map of venues and participating galleries, visit Gallery Night MKE's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip