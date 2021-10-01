Watch
Gableman sends subpoenas to Milwaukee, Green Bay officials in 2020 election probe

Nam Y. Huh/AP
A election official works around ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 14:39:25-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Republicans' probe of the 2020 election has sent subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay officials seeking information about private funds they used to run voting operations.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Michael Gableman's subpoenas are the first issued by state lawmakers in four decades.

The subpoenas sent Thursday seek documents related to the Center for Tech And Civic Life, which gave more than $10 million to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help cover election costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the money went to Wisconsin's five largest cities.

The GOP says the donations are inappropriate.

Gableman's subpoenas require the officials to appear before him Oct. 15 with the documents.

Read Milwaukee County's subpoena below:

Milwaukee Election Commission subpoena by TMJ4 on Scribd

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

