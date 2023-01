MILWAUKEE — The rapper Future is playing Fiserv Forum on March 26, organizers announced Monday.

It's part of Future's new tour, "Future and Friends – One Big Party Tour."

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. central time on Fiserv's website.

Future's concert will feature "surprise supporting acts," according to a news release.

