Future of Northridge Mall: City of Milwaukee opposes developer's plan

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee officials are opposing a plan to turn the dilapidated former Northridge Mall into industrial space, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Phoenix Investors wants to buy the property from U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises. The mall currently is abandoned and has been the source of crime and dangerous conditions for first responders who have been called to the complex. Plus, the mall which once made millions of dollars for dozens of businesses, currently makes no money.

Phoenix Investors wants to turn the old mall into about 1 million square feet of industrial space. They hope that would in turn create 400-500 jobs, and even more jobs if a manufacturer occupies the building, according to a letter from assistant city attorney Theresa Montag.

"It is not compatible with the community’s redevelopment goals based on past, public visioning sessions," the official wrote in part, according to the BizJournal.

Phoenix Investors founder and chairman Frank Crivello responded to BizJournal questions, saying “We remain hopeful that we can persuade the city to support our industrial redevelopment of Northridge Mall."

Phoenix Investors hasn't requested taxpayer money to redevelop the land, and believes it represents a $25 million investment.

The City of Milwaukee has been attempting to take ownership of the property. Their plans include demolishing the mall instead of renovating it. Black Spruce has fought back against the city in this regard.

In March, Black Spruce revealed it wanted to sell the Northridge Mall property to Phoenix Investors.

To deter more crime on the property, Phoenix Investors says they have boarded up the property, started around-the-clock security and video surveillance, and repaired fences blocking off space.

The owners of Milwaukee's dilapidated and long-vacant Northridge Mall decided to sell the property to a Milwaukee real estate development firm.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises agreed to sell the mall near North 76th Street and West Brown Deer Road to Phoenix Investors LLC.

The move was not expected. The decision, announced during a hearing on Friday, comes a day before a scheduled hearing when city of Milwaukee officials were going to ask a judge to let the city take ownership of most of the mall.

The city of Milwaukee has been trying to get the mall demolished and build something new in its place. It ordered Black Spuce to tear the mall down first in 2019. The company has not complied with the order.

An attorney for Black Spruce and Phoenix Investors said during Friday's hearing the companies have been in talks about a sale of the mall on and off for a few years.

The attorney, Mark Foley, said Phoenix Investors would take responsibility for Northridge Mall. That includes taking responsibility for the city's raze order for the mall, according to Judge William Sosnay during Friday's hearing.

Milwaukee real estate developer Frank Crivello leads Phoenix Investors. Their expertise lies in buying empty industrial properties abandoned by corporate clients and refurbishing them for new clients, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

New developer Phoenix Investors reveals plan

Phoenix Investors' director of acquisition and leasing Patrick Dedering spoke to our partners at theMilwaukee Business Journal in an exclusive interview.

Dedering says Phoenix Investors intends to renovate the existing structure for industrial or light-industrial use.

“It depends upon what the outcome of the leasing ends up being post-renovation, but we would expect that there’s strong potential for hundreds of jobs to be created,” Dedering told BizJournal.

The sale isn't closed until after Phoenix Investors completes its due diligence process, according to BizJournal. They also have to come to an agreement with the city for the property to be razed and the potential purchase of the Boston Store, which the city owns. The city began seeking bids this week to demolish it.

“The discussion of a greater development plan with the city is really the priority that we need to get comfortable with in order to move forward with the acquisition,” Dedering said.

Phoenix Investors has 45 days to complete its due diligence. The next court hearing is on April 14. Meanwhile, Dedering shared Phoenix Investors agreed to take responsibility to secure Northridge Mall within the next week. According to BizJournal, priorities include securing the perimeter fence, adding an onsite security guard, and putting in 24/7 video monitoring.

Phoenix Investors intends to privately finance renovations and not ask the city for public assistance for the cost of redevelopment, Dedering told BizJournal.

“With the proposed renovation, there’d be a significant impact to the overall property assessment once completed (and) stabilized,” Dedering said. "I think we're the right company with the right track record."

Phoenix would preserve Northridge Mall's existing exterior walls and roof and replace interior components.

Crime and fires cause clash over Northridge Mall

The city of Milwaukee is attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster.

Previously city attorneys filed a motion with Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay, asking him to transfer ownership from Black Spruce Enterprise Group, which bought the mall in 2008.

"This is about an attempt to speed this up, to have them [the city] have ownership, and then to knock it down. Because that's what everybody wants, in terms of the city," said the Milwaukee Business Journal's Mark Kass. "This is all about kind of finally moving this thing ahead."

If the city owns Northridge, it can begin raising the money to tear it down. Demolition is estimated at $15 million.

For years, the city has grown more concerned about the building's accelerating state of disrepair. There have been multiple fires there, angering the fire department as it continues to send units into the vacant mall.

Black Spruce isn't showing up in court or maintaining the security of the property despite a court order. And it faces mounting fines for not complying with the order.

Considering the company's lack of cooperation, Kass said he believes Judge Sosnay may be closer to transferring the city the building.

Judge Sosnay said the directors of Black Spruce, who live in Canada and China, will be sanctioned if they don't show.

