Funny Girl, Mamma Mia, Aladding: Marcus Performing Arts Center announces 2023/24 shows

MILWAUKEE — The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced its lineup for the 2023/24 season!

Many hit musicals are coming to the Milwaukee theater next season, starting with Disney's Aladdin.

Aladdin will be at the performing arts center from Oct. 17 through Oct 22, 2023, with both evening and matinee shows.

After Aladdin has wrapped, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will take over the theater, with performances from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12.

Those are the two shows planned for the end of 2023. Shows will then pick back up in January with Funny Girl, which will run from Jan. 9 through Jan. 14.

After Funny Girl, Mamma Mia will come to town, running from Feb. 20 through Feb. 25.

Clue, a new comedy, will be in town from March 12 through March 17. After Clue, theater fans can head to the Marcus Performing Arts Center to see Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Tina will run from April 23 through April 28.

The final show of the season, Moulin Rouge, will be at the performing arts center from May 14 through May 26.

Tickets and information about the shows are available on the Marcus Performing Arts Center website.

