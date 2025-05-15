Fungus fanatics hunt for morel mushrooms, a rare delicacy only found during spring

WEST BEND — Morel mushrooms, a rare delicacy found for just a few weeks each spring, are bringing out thousands of fungus foragers across Wisconsin.

"I found my passion with mushrooms, and it was totally unexpected," Patrick Reeb, a mycophile, said.

The funky fungi, known for their distinctive honeycomb structure, are kind of like the Goldilocks of mushrooms. They need very specific conditions to grow and only last for a short time in the spring. They aren't really grown commercially, making them even more valuable. You primarily only find them in the wild. While a few scientists and enthusiasts have grown them on a larger scale, it's very difficult to do.

James Groh A handful of morels picked in West Bend.

People like Reeb love hunting for morels because of the mushroom's distinct taste. In fact, there is a restaurant in Milwaukee called Morel.

"Cook them any way you want. I like to bread them and fry them. Butter and garlic, throw them in a pan. Fantastic," Reeb said.

Finding morels is challenging - they blend into forest floors and require a trained eye to spot. Enthusiasts like Reeb spend hours searching, often covering many miles through wooded areas.

"Plenty of miles, lots of tick bites and what have you, but it never gets old," Reeb said.

The thrill of the hunt keeps foragers coming back year after year, with many protective of their favorite hunting grounds. Just like a secret fishing spot, people don't give away where they forage for the fungus. A small amount grows each year, so enthusiasts like to keep their spots secret. Reeb took me to an undisclosed location in West Bend. He showed me where he forages because Reeb likes growing the mushroom community.

James Groh Patrick Reeb holds morels he picked in West Bend.

"I really like bringing people into the community and foraging with me," Reeb said.

While morels can fetch between $20 and $60 per pound, most hobbyists hunt them for personal enjoyment rather than commercial purposes.

"It never ceases to amaze me. The first time or anytime I find them, it's always like the first time I've ever found them. That never gets old," Reeb said.

Morels grow throughout the Midwest, including in Wisconsin's county and state parks and national forests. However, potential foragers should check local guidelines before venturing off-trail, as foraging isn't permitted in all areas. Plus, watch out for ticks. Morels grow in prime tick country.

Morels aren't the only thing foraged in the spring and summer. There is an avid community of foragers across the state searching for other edible plants.

