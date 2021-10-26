Funeral services scheduled in Madison for 3-year-old Major Harris

MADISON, Wis. — Funeral services for 3-year-old Major Harris, the boy at the center of an AMBER Alert who was found dead in Milwaukee last week, will be held in Madison this weekend, according to a funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held at Foster Funeral Service on Saturday, October 30 from 1 until 2 p.m. Services for Major will immediately follow, at 2 p.m.

On Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Major was likely killed around the same time as his mother Mallery Muenzenberger was killed.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson made the conclusion based upon the condition of Harris' body, the office confirmed in an email to TMJ4 News on Monday.

Harris was found dead at 35th and Rohr last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, the cause of death a gunshot wound to his head. An AMBER Alert was issued for him on Oct. 16.

Twenty-four-year-old Muenzenberger was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds two days before the alert was issued, on Oct. 14, in a home in the 2600 block of North 37th.

Two men in their 20s remain in Milwaukee police custody, tied to this case, police said on Friday. They have not been charged. Four others who were arrested are no longer in police custody.

MPD's investigation later identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest. Milwaukee police approached a house on the 5400 block of North 31st Street on Oct. 17 that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving there, officers heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

Officers entered the house and located Clark's body. He had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

