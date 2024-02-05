Funeral services for woman who died at Milwaukee bus stop to be held February 16

Funeral services for Jolene Waldref will be held February 16th at the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints on Grange Avenue in Hales Corners.

Visitation will be hosted from 5-6PM with a memorial service after.

Waldref died January 15th after police say she slipped and fell at a bus stop. Recently released 911 calls show Waldref tried to call for help herself. Two others also called 911 for assistance for her.

Paramedics from Curtis Ambulance were dispatched for Waldref's call, but leaders with Milwaukee Fire and Curtis say those paramedics did not get out of their vehicle to look for Waldref. That choice was widely criticized by Milwaukee Common Council members and members of the community.

Curtis Ambulance Service's CEO Jim Baker initially stated he did not think there was a need to change protocol. Over the phone on last week, Baker said as a partner they are more than happy to work with fire and common council to see if any improvements can be made.

