MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Fundraisers have been launched for the brother killed and sister seriously injured after a driver struck them just as a fireworks display wrapped up in Menomonee Falls on the 4th of July.

Falls Baptist Church shared links for GoFundMe fundraisers for both 24-year-old Ben Reimers and 25-year-old Emily Grace Reimers. The church says Emily Grace is still in the hospital, where she is recovering from serious injuries. The fundraiser states she is suffering from extensive bleeding, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, broken pelvis and accompanying internal damage.

Ben's funeral will be held at the Falls Baptist Church on Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m.

Money raised from the fundraisers will help pay for Ben's funeral expenses and Emily Grace's medical bills, as well as create a scholarship in Ben's name to help students with financial needs.

The GoFundMe states Ben worked as a music teacher and a summer camp instructor at Falls Baptist Music School and Falls Baptist Academy / Shining Stars Day Camp.

"Mr. Ben’s music students experienced the gentle correction of a teacher who was constantly growing and refining his own skills and teaching abilities. Fellow teachers appreciated his ability to cast vision and keep spirits high. No one spread more love in one lifetime than Ben Reimers," according to the fundraiser.

Emily Grace is a preschool teacher at the Preschool at Falls Baptist Church and is a violin teacher at the Falls Baptist Music School.

"Emily Grace was an example of a humble, selfless leader who was willing to step in and assist wherever needed. Many colleagues did not even know how many people she was involved in teaching, discipling, and mentoring. Her absence has been keenly felt by so many," the fundraiser states.

The combined fundraisers have a goal of $200,000.

