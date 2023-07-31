Fundraisers launched for 2 young people killed after truck crashes into Kenosha building

KENOSHA, Wis. — Supporters started fundraisers for Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette, the two people killed after the truck they were in crashed into a business in Kenosha on Friday.

All five people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, but two since died, identified as 21-year-old Jenna Barette and 22-year-old Dylan Zamora.

Both fundraisers have surpassed their goals.

Read details below for each fundraiser.

Dylan Zamora

This week our whole community was shaken by a car accident that lost two young vibrant lives. Dylan Zamora was one of the lives lost. He was a smart, kind, loving and loyal friend to many. As you can imagine no family could possibly prepare for such a tragedy. We are hoping to help alleviate the financial stress of funeral costs so the family can focus on grieving the life of Dylan. If you can help, any contribution would be appreciated.



Jenna Barrette

Jenna Barrette could light up a room. She was a Cartage nursing student, a graduate of Tremper, a WI Junior volleyball player a member of the Tabernacle Church, and she fostered kittens in need volunteering her time to help animals. Most of all Jenna was a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a teammate to so many. Her light will live on in all the people who’s lives she has touched. We would like to give the gift of Jenna’s final rest, as a community, to her loving family as a thank you for sharing this beautiful girl with us all.



Submitted/GoFundMe Jenna Barrette (left) and Dylan Zamora (right).



As TMJ4 News reported, the Kenosha Police Department is investigating after two people were killed and three were injured, two critically, in a crash early Friday morning.

The police department said the crash happened near 40th and 75th, at Play it Again Sports, around 3:30 a.m.

TMJ4 40th and 75th

A pickup truck reportedly crashed into the business and when police arrived on the scene, the vehicle was partially inside the building.

TMJ4 40th and 75th

Two victims remain in critical condition as a result of the crash, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man. The fifth person in the vehicle, a 20-year-old, was treated at a local hospital and released.

Zamora's relatives said he was one semester away from completing a doctorate program.

Barrett was a nursing student at Carthage College. The school issued this message Friday evening:

"We can say that there's evidence of alcohol use that was located in the vicinity of the crash. There's also eyewitness reports that the vehicle was exceeding the speed limit," Kenosha Police public information Lt. Leo Viola said.

Security footage showed the pickup truck traveling east on 75th Street about a half mile before it crashed into the store. The speed limit there is 30 miles per hour. It is unclear how fast the truck was moving.

Play It Again Sports posted a sign that it is temporarily closed.

TMJ4 A car crashed into a storefront in Kenosha.

