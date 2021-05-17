Fundraiser launched for Wisconsin Black Historical Society after lawmakers reject funding increase

A fundraiser on behalf of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum has raised over double its goal after lawmakers rejected increasing funding for the group last week.

The leader of the legislature's budget committee, Rep. Mark Born (R - Beaver Dam), argued before the committee rejected the funding increase last Thursday that Wisconsin should not increase funding for the group. Democrats on the committee wanted to give the group almost $170,000 over the next two budgeted years.

With extra funding from the state dried up, a fundraiser was launched on GoFundMe to help out. Organizer Reggie Jackson writes on the fundraiser's page that any donation will make an impact.

"Thanks in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me, our community, and our state," writes Jackson.

The fundraiser has raised $22,745 of its $10,000 goal, as of early Monday evening.

"This small effort will help mitigate the loss of funding of at least $84,500 in state funding that was cut out of Gov. Evers budget at the behest of Republican Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam," the organizer writes.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D - Milwaukee) said last week that the funding request was a small way the state could aid the Black community. Rep. Born said that while Republican committee members support history and diversity, people can instead stop by the Capitol building's temporary display on Black history, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported then.

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum is located at 2620 W. Center St. in Milwaukee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip