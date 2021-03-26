Fundraiser launched for victims and survivors of Roundy's distribution shooting in Oconomowoc

A fundraiser has been launched to raise money to support the families of the victims and the survivors of the workplace shooting at the Roundy's distribution center in Oconomowoc.

The National Compassion Fund, dedicated to raising money for victims of mass crime, launched the GoFundMe fundraiser Friday. It has already raised $1 million of its $1.5 million goal - with the help of a $1 million donation from the Kroger Foundation.

On March. 16, an employee shot and killed two co-workers at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, before taking his own life after he crashed a vehicle during a police pursuit.

The two victims were identified as 39-year-old Kevin Schneider and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth. Authorities also identified the suspected gunman.

The National Compassion Fund says 100 percent of the money raised will go directly to survivors and victims of the shooting. Donations made to this fund are tax-deductible.

"The fund will provide direct financial assistance to the families of those lost, and individuals injured or suffering psychological trauma from the shooting, which claimed the lives of associates," according to the fund.

