Fundraiser launched for family of Milwaukee man who died in house fire last weekend

MILWAUKEE — A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to help the mother of the 25-year-old Milwaukee man who lost his life in a house fire over the weekend.

Rafita, who has autism according to the fundraiser, died after a home in the area of South 15th street and Oklahoma Avenue caught fire last Saturday.

Organizer Anabel Aranda writes in the fundraiser that the mother of Rafita, Norma Garcia, needs help from the community with paying funeral costs.

Rafita was her only son and was "Norma's everything," according to the fundraiser.

"Norma was a single mom and worked really hard every day in order to keep Rafita safe and comfortable. The circumstances of the fire are under investigation at this time. Every dollar counts! Thank you for donating," organizer Aranda writes.

As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised almost $8,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Fire officials say hoarding conditions inside the home made it very difficult for them to get to the victim. According to the American Psychiatric Association, hoarding affects between 2-6% of the population.

Click here to donate.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip