Fundraiser for Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputy shot while performing traffic stop

MENOMONEE FALLS — There will be a fundraiser Wednesday night in Menomonee Falls for the Milwaukee County Sheriff Deputy who was shot while performing a traffic stop.

Deputy Christian Almonte 26, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop near I-94 at Hawley Road. He was later released from Froedtert Hospital.

Now, there is a fundraiser to help with the recovery process ahead of the deputy. It will be held Feb. 9 at Su Casa in Menomonee Falls. The restaurant will donate 25 percent of all sales between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to Deputy Almonte. There is also a GoFundMe for the deputy you can donate to.

On Jan. 26, Deputy Almonte pulled a car over for a registration violation. According to officials, the driver got out of the car and fled. Deputies caught up to him as the suspect was climbing into a garbage can near 64th and Adler. That is when the 19-year-old suspect shot the deputy multiple times in the arm and torso. The suspect ran away again and subsequently took his own life, according to the Sheriff's office.

After the shooting, the Milwaukee Brewers surprised the deputy with a get well basket and custom team jersey.

He was one of three law enforcement officers shot in the month of January. The others were Milwaukee Police Officer Herbert Davis III and Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz.

