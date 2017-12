Fundraiser for burned puppy surpasses $5,000 goal

An online fundraiser started by the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville has surpassed its goal to help a lab with severe burns.

Sunny, an 11-month-old lab mix was burned by boiling water, and she has severe burns on her face, neck, and back, according to the GoFundMe page.

Sunny has already had multiple surgeries and the Humane Society says she has a long road of recovery to go.

Since the fundraiser launched, the Humane Society raised nearly $7,500. Its original goal was $5,000.

The shelter says they will keep the puppy during her recovery, and all of the donations will go towards the extensive care she needs.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page to help Sunny here.