Fundraiser established for Milwaukee Firefighter injured while battling a house fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says a firefighter was seriously injured while battling a house fire on Saturday near 78th and Oklahoma.

The firefighter is recovering at the hospital after falling off of the roof of the structure.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the firefighter's family, he is suffering from a severe concussion, memory loss, a bruised lung and bowls, a spinal fracture and 10 broken ribs at the sternum, which makes breaking and moving painful.

The family said the firefighter's injury comes as his daughter was also set to receive a serious surgery.

The family has set up a fundraiser to help the injured firefighter and his daughter pay for medical costs.

You can learn more about the fundraiser by clicking HERE.

The fire displaced residents of the home near 78th and Oklahoma. The American Red Cross is working with everyone displaced.

It's unclear how the fire started. All of the people who live at that house made it out safely.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip