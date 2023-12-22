Funding crisis: MPS considers referendum, eliminating staff, closing buildings

Leaders with Milwaukee Public Schools say they're dealing with a funding crisis, with a deficit reaching the millions by 2025.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors voted Thursday to gather information the help decide whether to put a referendum on the upcoming April ballot. A referendum would increase property taxes to help generate funding for the school district.

MPS Board members say a lack of funding from the state has lead to budget shortfalls in districts across the state of Wisconsin. District leaders are also considering closing buildings or cutting staff members.

The Board also approved a single, district-wide calendar for the 2024-25 school year. Currently, the district uses two calendars, with some students starting the school year before labor day and some starting after.

The new calendar will have all students,district-wide, starting in September. District leaders say the change will lead to cost savings in bus transportation and streamline district operations. They hope it will also be more convenient for families with students in more than one school building.



