Full house: MADACC waives adoption fees for some large dogs

The"Full House" animals who will have their adoption fee waived will have a "FH" in front of their name on the adoptable page.
Posted at 8:09 PM, Sep 16, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is hoping to get new homes for some of their larger dogs.

MADACC announced Friday they will be waiving adoption fees for some of their dogs due to a "national crisis" of medium-large dogs waiting for new homes in shelters "far longer than normal."

Since MADACC cannot turn away stray animals, they need to keep space available for new incoming animals.

These animals are fully vetted and ready to go home immediately. A $12 license fee will still be required for Milwaukee County residents.

Visit MADACC's website to see who is ready for a new home.

