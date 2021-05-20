Watch
FTC, Wisconsin sue Frontier for delivering internet that's too slow

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission and six states are suing Frontier Communications for not delivering the internet speeds it promised customers and charging them for better, more expensive service than they actually got. In its complaint, filed Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in federal court in California, the FTC said thousands of Frontier customers have complained that the company was not delivering promised speeds. Customers said they couldn’t use the internet service for the online activities they should have been able to. Frontier says the lawsuit is without merit and it will defend itself. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 9:20 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 22:20:29-04

The Federal Trade Commission and six states, including Wisconsin, are suing Frontier Communications for not delivering the internet speeds it promised customers and charging them for better, more expensive service than they actually got.

In its complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in California, the FTC said thousands of Frontier customers have complained that the company was not delivering promised speeds. Customers said they couldn’t use the internet service for the online activities they should have been able to. Frontier says the lawsuit is without merit and it will defend itself.

