Frustration over packages reportedly "stuck" at USPS Oak Creek facility, Union its short staffed

The holiday season is in full swing with people giving and receiving packages around the country, but several viewers told TMJ4 say their packages have been stuck in an Oak Creek facility.

One person wrote that they had a package at the United States Postal Service Milwaukee Annex located in Oak Creek for two weeks before finally being delivered. Another person said that their item had been at the same location since Nov. 28.

"Employees are doing the best they can out there with the conditions that they're having. A lot of what I'm hearing is they don't have enough staffing out there," said Glenn Griggs, president of the American Postal Workers Union Milwaukee Area Local 3.

Griggs said that the new site opened in 2021.

In 2022, USPS invited media outlets to see new machines aimed at helping workers avoid major backlogs like those in 2020.

However, Griggs said the issues run year-round.

"Nothing takes the place of hard workers in my opinion. The new technology has a lot of complications on it, and I always told management to meet with us. We can implement and help everything run smoothly. We're not getting that cooperation, unfortunately," Griggs said.

He understands the frustration over delays. Griggs encouraged patience but said you can file a claim or a complaint if you need to.

A spokesperson for the USPS declined TMJ4's request for an interview or comment. In an email, they said that USPS is "using every available resource to provide consistent, reliable service."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip