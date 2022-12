MILWAUKEE — All guests will receive free daytime admission during their "Frosty Free Week" promotion Dec. 26-30, 2022.

According to the zoo's website, a number of special animals will be available to see during that week, including a pair of DeBrazza’s monkeys, a male Prevost’s squirrel, and a number of other species.

Regular concessions and attraction rates apply, the zoo says, and regular admission rates apply to the Zoo’s Wild Lights night event.

