'Frosty Free Week': Milwaukee County Zoo offers free admission during last week of year

MILWAUKEE — All this week, you can visit the Milwaukee County Zoo for free.

While that may not sound as appealing as visiting during the warmer months, there is still plenty of animal activity, both indoors and outdoors.

"It's a beautiful day. We've never been to the zoo in the winter before, and we thought it was fun," said Dawn Booth, who visited with her granddaughters Emily and Emilia.

Frosty Free Week lasts from Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. It's a chance to see some of the animals take a stroll in the chilly weather and play in the snow.

All of the animals have heated, indoor enclosures, but some get the chance to spend time in their outdoor homes throughout the day.

The cheetahs, snow leopards and tigers were all experiencing the December chill when TMJ4 visited on Monday.

Audrina and Tyler, two little girls visiting with their grandparents, decided to name one of the snow leopards "Spot", a fitting name giving the big cat's spotted coat.

"Yeah, I like that name," said Tyler. "He's really cute and fuzzy."

The snow leopards, both resting on rocks, did not seem to mind the temperature, which was just a bit above freezing.

Camels, zebras and ostriches were also strutting around outside.

If you visit this week, don't expect to see any bears. They're hibernating, as usual, for a few more months.

