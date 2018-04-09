Frontier Airlines now offers nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Austin

MILWAUKEE -- Frontier Airlines' nonstop service to Austin began Monday at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport.

The airline also began nonstop service to Raleigh and resumed service to Philadelphia on Sunday. According to the company, fares for the new flights are as low as $39.

Tim Polgar, director of station contracts for Frontier Airlines, says the airline is delighted to reduce the cost of flying to and from the area.

“The Milwaukee community has embraced our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right and helped us to grow our service from Milwaukee’s General Mitchell Airport,” Polgar said.

These new flights bring the number of destinations Frontier serves in Milwaukee to 10.