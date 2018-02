Frontier Airlines will now offer direct flights from Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport to both Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas.

The airline announced Thursday that it's adding 35 new routes and four new cities to its current nationwide flight services.

The Denver-based airline said in a public statement that more flights and lower prices empowers more people to fly.

“We’re offering not only amazing low fares but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget," Daniel Shurz senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

With the added flights, Frontier now services 10 cities out of Mitchell International Airport. Mitchell International Airport offers direct flights to 45 different cities through all of their airlines.