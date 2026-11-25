WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis sixth grader is preparing for a major opportunity: taking the stage as young Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical during its upcoming tour in Asia.

Amari DeBerry, an 11-year-old student at Frank Lloyd Wright Intermediate School, received a special sendoff from his classmates this week as he prepares for the journey.

“I felt warm inside, cause all those people came in one place just to see me finally go to have my dreams," said Amari.

This December, Amari will head to New York to join the cast of MJ the Musical before traveling to Asia for the production's upcoming tour. He will play a young Michael Jackson.

“Michael Jackson was a very good singer, a very cool dancer, and just to see that he left all this behind. Now I can continue his journey," said Amari.

For his mother, Dena DeBerry, the opportunity is the culmination of years of auditions and hard work.

“It definitely is just to know where he started and to see it come full circle because he's been on countless auditions and yes he's landed some roles but none were as big as this particular especially a Broadway style." said Dena.

Dena, a Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, has been one of Amari's biggest supporters throughout his performing journey.

“I just like the fact that he's resilient and he perseveres. And I said, I'm not a director; I'm just a school teacher. But I said, I'll do my best, and you do the rest," said Dena.

Dena plans to take a leave of absence to support Amari as they move to Asia in early 2027.

While the move and new opportunity come with some nerves, Amari says he is determined to believe in himself.

"I can get through [nerves] by just like telling myself that I believe in myself, I can do this, and that no one can stop me from having my own dream." said Amari.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help support them during the move.

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